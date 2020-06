People are seen at a beach after the government eased some protective measures in Hua Hin, Thailand June 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 16 — Thailand's cabinet approved today a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht (US$722.35 million or RM3.07 billion) to revitalise a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

The package will offer incentives for medical personnel and health volunteers as well as the general public to travel in the country, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek saud. — Reuters