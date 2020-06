The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

JUNE 15 — US stocks opened sharply lower today as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.15 points, or 1.31 per cent, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56 per cent, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell. — Reuters