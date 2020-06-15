Ringgit easier against firmer US dollar, tracks weak oil prices

The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today, struggling from a firmer greenback across the board as investors scurried back to safe-haven as risk appetite declines.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2730/2780 compared with 4.2650/2700 at last Friday’s close.

Reports said the favourable sentiment for the US dollar came after investors re-assessed the negative economic view of the US Federal Reserve at its meeting last week, along with fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said the poorly traded oil prices also dampened the ringgit’s performance.

As at the time of writing, Brent crude for August contract dropped 0.72 per cent to trade at US$38.45 per barrel.

“Besides, I think investors are re-assessing the Covid-19 data and are trying to formulate a game plan.

“However, risks in general has weakened today because of the headlines pointing to a rise in Covid-19 case counts in the US and the smaller outbreak in Beijing,” Innes told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of benchmark currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0620/0662 from Friday’s close of 3.0706/0753, but improved to 5.3571/3655 from 5.3944/3024 versus the British pound previously.

The local note was lower at 3.9816/9870 from 3.9663/9717 vis-a-vis the Japanese yen, but appreciated against the euro to 4.8067/8128 from 4.8280/8353. — Bernama