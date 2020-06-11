Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.27 per cent, or 569.58 points, to 24,480.15. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 11 — Hong Kong shares tumbled today in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while investors were also spooked by Federal Reserve warnings over the US recovery and signs of a second wave of infections in parts of the country.

The Hang Seng Index dived 2.27 per cent, or 569.58 points, to 24,480.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.78 per cent, or 22.86 points, to 2,920.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.51 per cent, or 9.64 points to 1,865.30. — AFP