Fiat Chrysler, PSA face EU anti-trust probe, say sources

The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France November 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, June 11 — The mega merger between Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen (PSA) is set to endure an exhaustive probe by EU authorities over concerns it will stifle competition, sources said.

The tie-up was announced at the end of October and originally scheduled to be finalised in early 2021 at the latest, in order to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

The combined company would unite brands such as Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati into one global giant.

According to several sources, the European Commission will likely decide next week to launch an in-depth investigation into the merger, which would last roughly four months.

The full-scale probe became inevitable after the companies missed yesterday’s deadline to propose concessions to facilitate faster approval by the European Commission, the EU’s anti-trust regulator.

The EU is concerned about the merger’s effect on Europe’s highly-profitable market for vans, which are technically easy to manufacture but sold at good prices.

The launch of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the final outcome of the European Commission’s decision.

Both companies and the European Commission declined to comment. — AFP