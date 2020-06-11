European stocks dive more than 2pc at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index sank 2.5 per cent to 12,220.01 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 2.5 per cent to 4,929.30. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 ― European stock markets dived more than two per cent in opening deals today after the US Federal Reserve warned over the “highly uncertain” economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies slid 2.2 per cent to 6,187.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index sank 2.5 per cent to 12,220.01 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 2.5 per cent to 4,929.30.

Milan's FTSE Mib shed almost 2.5 per cent to 19,273.53 and Madrid's IBEX 35 plunged 2.8 per cent to 7,446.90 points.

“It would appear the dire outlook for the US this year has weighed on sentiment,” noted analyst David Madden at trading firm CMC Markets.

After a much-anticipated meeting, the Fed laid out its view on Wednesday that the world's top economy would take time to fully recover from the worst global emergency in generations, which is expected to tip the planet into recession.

In a statement, it warned that the Covid-19 crisis “poses considerable risk to the economic outlook over the medium term”, expecting a 6.5 per cent contraction this year and an unemployment rate of 9.3 per cent. ― AFP