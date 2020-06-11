Bursa Malaysia offers disclosure guidance for listed companies affected by Covid-19

Bursa Malaysia said based on its observation of recent disclosures made by listed issuers in connection with Covid-19's impact, it felt there is room for improvement especially in respect of quality and adequacy of information. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Local stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued a disclosure guidance on Covid-19 related impacts and investments for listed companies, as part of its commitment to assist them during this challenging time.

Bursa Malaysia said based on its observation of recent disclosures made by listed issuers in connection with Covid-19's impact, it felt there is room for improvement especially in respect of quality and adequacy of information.

“Investors and securities holders need more transparent and entity-specific disclosures, including information about the impact of Covid-19 on the listed issuers’ operations and financial performance,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement.

To this, it said the information from any disclosure is considered material if it is reasonably expected to have a material effect on the price, value or market activity of any of the listed issuer’s securities, or the decision of a holder of securities of the listed issuer or an investor in determining his choice of action.

Bursa Malaysia advised listed issuers to consider assessing and disclosing information related to the impact on their business operations both locally and overseas, impact on their workforce, and any variation to material contracts.

“Listed issuers should also disclose the impact on their cash-flows liquidity, financial position and financial performance, their ability or resources to fulfil financial obligations in meeting the operating expenditure and sustain its business in the foreseeable future, as well as the impact of not meeting financial obligations.

“Along with this, the issuer should also disclose if they anticipate any financial difficulties in meeting debt obligations in the foreseeable future, and the impact of not meeting the debt obligations. Sufficient working capital or otherwise to sustain business operations should also be disclosed,” it said.

An issuer's financial position should also be disclosed, including whether it expects any material impairment to its assets and inventories, whether any material changes to capital expenditure and operating expenditure previously planned or allocated for will be made, and if the pandemic will affect their ability to continue business as a going-concern.

Also advised for disclosure is the impact on an issuer's financial performance including revenue, costs or expenses, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and profit after tax and minority interests.

“The Bursa also advises for the pandemic's impact on an issuer's business and earning prospects to be disclosed, along with any material changes to the business and earning prospects announced previously, and the impact of these changes.

“Issuers should also disclose their strategy and steps taken to address Covid-19's impact, plans to ensure their business' continuity and sustainability, and the measures taken to operate under the 'new normal' environment,” it said.

Reminding listed companies to use the best available information in making well-reasoned and supported judgements and estimates whenever information is fluid or insufficient to disclose the impact with certainty, the exchange also called for fair and accurate disclosure that is factual, accurate, relevant, up-to-date and presented in a clear and balanced manner.

“The disclosures should contain material information such as total capital and investment outlay, plan to bring the venture onstream, impact on profitability, relevant regulatory approval required, business risks or exposure and prospects of such investments to aid investors and shareholders in making an informed assessment and investment decision.

“More importantly, issuers are also reminded to avoid using vague and ambiguous words that may be exaggerated, flamboyant, overstated or overzealous or to engage in any promotional disclosure activity which may mislead investors or cause unwarranted price movement and activity in the trading of listed issuer’s securities,” said Bursa Malaysia.



