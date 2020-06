A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, June 10 — Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak fuelled by optimism over the re-opening of global economies.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.49 points, to 25,049.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.42 per cent, or 12.36 points, to 2,943.75, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.30 per cent, or 5.62 points to 1,874.94. — AFP