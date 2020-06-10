Goldman Sachs forms fund to address racial injustice

Goldman Sachs Group Inc launched a fund to support the work of organisations addressing racial injustice, structural inequity and economic disparity. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 10 — Goldman Sachs Group Inc said today it had launched a US$10 million (RM43 million) fund to support the work of organisations addressing racial injustice, structural inequity and economic disparity.

The bank will match employee donations to recipient organisations, it told customers of its online bank Marcus.

An email by a Goldman employee about his experiences of racial injustice and criticising managers at the Wall Street bank for not supporting junior bankers from diverse backgrounds went viral at the firm last week.

The email coincided with other Wall Street executives and companies speaking out against racial inequality after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, during an arrest by a white police officer on May 25.

Bank of America Corp has pledged US$1 billion to help communities address economic and racial inequality. The CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co have also made statements denouncing racism and discrimination. — Reuters