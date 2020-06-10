European equities advance at open

The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt’s stock exchange in Frankfurt. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, June 10 — European stock markets rose in opening deals today as dealers eyed easing coronavirus concerns and awaited the latest monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies gained 0.6 per cent to 6,371.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index added 0.9 per cent to 12,733.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.9 per cent to 5,142.23.

“Today will see the (Federal Reserve) meeting later this evening which could well be pivotal in deciding whether markets continue to rally,” said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

“The Fed has thrown an unprecedented amount of stimulus at the US economy over the last three months, and what Chairman Jerome Powell says will impact the direction of global markets.”

Asian equities also extended their rally as the lifting of lockdown restrictions continued to fuel hopes for an economic rebound from the coronavirus crisis. — AFP