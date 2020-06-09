European stocks fall as cyclicals, BAT weigh

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3 per cent, with eurozone banks down 5.6 per cent after a six-day run of gains. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 9 — European shares fell today as declines in cyclical stocks and UK’s British American Tobacco threw a spanner into a rally driven by optimism over a global recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 3.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent as crude prices pulled back on the spectre of persistent oversupply.

Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers, travel and leisure and insurers , which led a market recovery in the recent weeks, fell between 3.6 per cent and four per cent.

Dragging London’s FTSE 100 lower, BAT slid 3.5 per cent after it cut annual targets, citing a demand hit from stricter lockdown measures in key emerging markets.

Meanwhile, investors also awaited the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, set to conclude tomorrow.

“Some of the moves were pretty crazy yesterday and we are keeping back a little. Maybe a bit concerned pre-Fed,” said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities.

“My feeling is the Fed is not going to say or do anything. They’re probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition for potential damage from a second wave or if more lockdown is required.”

The World Bank said yesterday the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020, warning that its forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty persists.

But, a surprise recovery in US jobs data and unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped the European benchmark rise to about 14 per cent below its record high, while Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed a return to bull market yesterday.

Healthcare stocks were the sole gainers, rising 1.2 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Telefonica Deutschland dropped 4.5 per cent as it signed a deal to sell thousands of phone masts for €1.5 billion (RM7.2 billion) to Telxius Telecom. — Reuters