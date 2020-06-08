Report: Astra eyes record merger with drug rival Gilead

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 8 — British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca has approached US rival Gilead Sciences over a possible record merger, Bloomberg reported, as the pair spearhead treatments for Covid-19.

AstraZeneca informally contacted Gilead last month, yesterday’s report said, adding that a combined group would be worth a record-breaking US$236 billion(RM1 trillion) when taking into account the companies’ closing valuations Friday.

That was trimmed today, with AstraZeneca’s share price down 2.14 per cent at the start of London trading.

Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir has been shown to help severely ill coronavirus patients, while AstraZeneca is trialing a Covid-19 vaccine. — AFP