Norway to keep oil output cut unchanged after Opec+ deal extension

OSLO, June 8 — Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, has no plans to modify its existing plans for production cuts, following the Opec+ group’s agreement to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July, the oil ministry said today.

“Opec+ has played a key role in the ongoing stabilisation of the oil market. Their last decision underscores their efforts in these unprecedented times for the world economy. There is no plan to change the Norwegian regulation,” the ministry said in an email to Reuters. — Reuters