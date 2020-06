A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index inside the Hong Kong Exchanges, on the day the stock exchange operator announces their annual results in Hong Kong March 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 8 — Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher today, clocking up a sixth straight gain, following a surprise jump in US jobs creation last month, though gains were capped by profit-taking.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 6.36 points to 24,776.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 6.97 points, to 2,937.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.28 points to 1,856.89. — AFP