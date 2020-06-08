French aerospace crisis plan could total €10b, says Les Echos

French Junior Minister for Transports Jean-Baptiste Djebbari looks on outside the Gare de l'Est train station in Paris, France May 10, 2020. — Thomas Samson/Pool pic via Reuters

PARIS, June 8 — A French emergency plan for the aerospace industry to be unveiled this week could be worth up to €10 billion (RM42.67 billion), including an expected €1 billion investment fund, business newspaper Les Echos reported yesterday.

The plan, aimed at helping the sector recover from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has slashed air travel, will comprise various measures including loan guarantees and support for research and development, Les Echos said.

France's economy ministry declined to comment.

The country's transport minister said earlier yesterday that France was seeking to create a €1 billion fund as part of the crisis package.

That was in line with the amount cited last week by sources familiar with the proposals, who told Reuters that government and industry officials were negotiating a privately led investment fund to help small aerospace suppliers.

For one of the funds, that is more or less the target, the minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, told the news channel LCI when asked if €1 billion was an amount being envisaged.

He did not specify what that fund would cover or how much other funds might be worth, adding that the aerospace initiative would be presented this week.

Les Echos, like other French media, said the plan was due to be unveiled tomorrow.

Djebbari said the plan would notably seek to protect aerospace firms from foreign takeovers, citing interest from Chinese firms that “are making offers at a time when they (French firms) are in difficulty.”

As with multibillion-euro support already unveiled for the car industry, France would seek job guarantees, Djebbari said.

As part of the plan, Defence Minister Florence Parly had discussed with President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of bringing forward certain military orders, he said. — Reuters