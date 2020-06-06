Shopee supports greater public-private alliance in line with Penjana measures

Shopee will focus on helping to spur local consumption to generate sales particularly for SMEs in line with the mandate to e-commerce players under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana). — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Shopee will focus on helping to spur local consumption to generate sales particularly for the micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in line with the mandate to e-commerce players under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Regional managing director Ian Ho said with the government allocating RM70 million for the Shop Malaysia Online campaign through promo codes and discount vouchers, more Malaysians would be encouraged to take advantage of e-commerce whilst supporting local businesses,

“Beyond the simplicity of the vouchers, Shopee is cognisant of the ripple effects it would have on the wider economy.

“As we crank up the engine to generate robust local consumption, this will in turn help address cost of living and employment issues faced by the rakyat that was brought about by Covid-19,” he said in a statement today, noting that Shopee had already pledged to match the government’s funds in order to play a larger role as a market leader.

He said Penjana addressed many pain points by the people such as employment, MSME aid, taxes and greater adoption of the gig economy which was vital in bolstering the domestic economy.

Ho said Shopee would also continue with all its existing efforts like how it recently assisted durian farmers to sell directly to consumers on its platform.

“Additionally, we run campaigns like the upcoming Jom Cari Makan campaign from June 8-14 specifically to help over 400 food and beverages outlets get back on their feet by driving footfall to their stores using our technology whilst promoting cashless transactions for the safety of the people,” he said.

Finally, Ho said, Shopee was committed to the Malaysian market by doing its part to forge stronger partnerships between the public and private sector, and ensuring that it delivered good work and services for the benefit of consumers.

“While it is a short-term measure, Penjana is expected to yield positive long-term impact that we trust will help in alleviating the adverse effects of this pandemic,” he added. — Bernama