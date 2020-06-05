UK finance minister nominates former official Hughes to head budget watchdog

File photo of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in Downing Street in London March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 5 ― British finance minister Rishi Sunak said today he intended to appoint Richard Hughes, a former senior official at Britain’s Treasury and the International Monetary Fund, as the next head of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Hughes will take over from Robert Chote, who served the maximum two five-year terms at the budget watchdog, subject to approval from parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Hughes is currently a researcher at the Resolution Foundation think tank, and was previously director of fiscal policy at Britain’s Treasury and headed the public finance division of the IMF’s fiscal affairs department. ― Reuters