Tokyo’s Nikkei closes up for fourth straight session

TOKYO, June 4 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth consecutive session today, extending rallies on Wall Street backed by optimism about the further easing of lockdowns in some pandemic-hit economies.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.36 per cent, or 81.98 points, to close at 22,695.74, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 per cent, or 4.74 points, to 1,603.82.

The market opened higher, taking a positive lead from Wall Street, where stocks surged, betting on an economic rebound following coronavirus shutdowns and shrugging off rising China-US tensions.

“The current buying sentiment is supported by expectations of continued economic measures taken by many countries,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Profit-taking can easily emerge but bargain-hunting has sustained the market,” Horiuchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched ¥109.03 (RM4.28) n Asian afternoon trade, against ¥108.92 in New York.

In Tokyo, blue-chip exporters were higher, with Toyota rising 0.85 per cent to ¥6,974, Sony up 1.62 per cent at ¥7,267 and Nintendo 1.36 per cent higher at ¥45,240.

But airlines lost ground on profit-taking, with Japan Airlines down 0.98 per cent at ¥2,166 and ANA Holdings falling 1.66 per cent to ¥2,600.5. — AFP