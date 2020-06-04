China’s foreign trade still facing uncertainty, says commerce ministry

China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 4 — China’s trade still faces many uncertainties and unstable factors, the commerce ministry said today, when asked whether Western criticism of Beijing’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak would jeopardise their economic ties.

“The Chinese side has persistently opposed politicizing economic and trade issues,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a weekly briefing online.

He said the ministry was closely monitoring and studying the situation regarding trade, but did not elaborate. — Reuters