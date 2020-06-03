Tokyo’s Nikkei hits three-month high on US rallies

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher with Nissan surging 7.48 per cent to ¥441. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 3 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index hit a three-month high today as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and steady gains on Chinese shares.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.29 per cent, or 288.15 points, to end at 22,613.76, while the broader Topix index was up 0.72 per cent, or 11.40 points, to 1,599.08.

“Tokyo stocks rose following gains on Wall Street as expectations on economic activities grew,” said Okasan Online Securities in a commentary.

US stocks advanced yesterday, with investors focusing on the boost from stimulus measures and economic re-opening more than the mass protests sweeping through US cities.

The Dow finished with a gain of 1.1 per cent.

The dollar fetched ¥108.56 (RM4.26) in Asian trade, against ¥108.69 in New York, and 107.70 in Asian afternoon trade today.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher with Nissan surging 7.48 per cent to ¥441.

Toyota jumped 2.08 per cent to ¥6,915 and its rival Honda 2.58 per cent to ¥2,897.5.

Shionogi, a drugmaker that today launched antibody tests for medical facilities, advanced 0.64 per cent to ¥6,220.

Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing grew 2.89 per cent to ¥63,540 while Sony edged up 0.25 per cent to ¥7,151. — AFP