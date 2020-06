File photo showing French policemen standing guard near the Grande Plage beach ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 3 — Finance leaders of the Group of Seven nations will hold a teleconference today to discuss measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Jiji news agency said.

It will be the latest of several teleconferences held by G7 finance leaders since the spread of the pandemic that has pushed the global economy to the verge of deep recession. — Reuters