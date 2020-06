Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo June 18, 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, June 2 — Japan’s top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga today called South Korea’s decision to restart proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) “extremely regrettable”.

Suga was speaking with reporters after South Korea said it would proceed with complaints against Japan over export controls on some high-tech materials. — Reuters