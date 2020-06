China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 1 — China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

China could expand the order to include additional US farm goods if Washington took further action, the people said. — Reuters