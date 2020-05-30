Mahseer rearing promises lucrative profit, says deputy minister

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the lucrative income from mahseer rearing should be able to lure youths to venture into rearing mahseer and reverse the decline of the young in the sub-sector. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BARU, May 30 — Mahseer (kelah) rearing in cages can encourage young people to venture into entrepreneurship as it promises a lucrative income since one kilogramme (kg) of mahseer can fetch about RM500 in the market.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the lucrative income should be able to lure youths to venture into rearing mahseer and reverse the decline of the young in the sub-sector.

“Maybe, they are no longer interested in fishing, but fish farming is capable of generating huge profits. It will also boost food productivity in this sub-sector,” he told reporters after visiting a Mahseer Breeding Farm in Chicha, Pasir Tumboh here today.

Che Abdullah said the government would always support any activity related to agriculture and livestock farming through the allocation provided to his ministry at all times.

Meanwhile, the owner of the farm, Dr Ab Aziz Al Safi Ismail said the idea to rear mahseer came about after his study found mahseer had high colagen and suitable for use in skin grafting for diabetics.

“In addition, its flesh can be turned into pills for boosting the libido which is stronger than Viagra,” he said.

Ab Aziz also said there is also a demand for six tonnes of mahseer a month locally, but local farms could only produce this amount after one year.

“The fish is also very expensive. It is being sold at RM500 a kg in the market. A mahseer can be sold from a fry up to maturity in 30 months,” he added. — Bernama