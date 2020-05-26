Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

Hong Kong, May 26 — Hong Kong shares rallied today as worries over a controversial Chinese security law proposed for the city were overshadowed by hopes for the global economy as governments continue to ease lockdown restrictions.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.88 per cent, or 432.42 points, to 23,384.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.01 per cent, or 28.58 points, to 2,846.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 2.21 per cent, or 38.70 points, to 1,789.52. — AFP