KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has approved MYEG Services Bhd’s request to suspend the trading of its shares from 9am to 5pm today, pending the company’s announcement of material information.

“The request for suspension is made under Paragraph 3.1(c) of Practice Note 2 on Requests for Suspension of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd,” MYEG said in a filing with the exchange today.

MYEG’s shares closed at RM1.48 yesterday. ― Bernama