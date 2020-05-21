Sime Darby expects better results from Q4 onwards due to diversified base

Sime Darby Group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Due to its diversified businesses, Sime Darby Bhd is cautiously optimistic that the group will perform well from this quarter onwards supported by the industrial and motors segments in China and Australia.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said the two countries would remain a big part of the company’s business; hence it was hoping that the segments would help to mitigate any adverse economic impact on both the global economy and the Malaysian economy.

“We are in businesses that are not as (badly) affected such as the airline and hotel industries. Yes, our results are down but considering the current situation, it is actually not that bad,” he said during a virtual media briefing on the group’s third-quarter results today.

The group today reported that its net profit for the January-March 2020 quarter fell by nearly half (about 48 per cent) to RM115 million from RM222 million in the same period last year.

“The operations in China were significantly impacted during the quarter while the other countries were also affected in the later part of the quarter as the coronavirus outbreak spread to other countries in the Asia-Pacific,” it said in its filing with Bursa Malaysia.

However, revenue slipped only 1.6 per cent year-on-year to RM8.43 billion.

Sime Darby is involved in sectors such as industrial (distributor of industrial solution brands, including Caterpillar), motors (dealer for brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, Ford and Hyundai and is involved in automotive assembly and car rental), logistics (operator of ports in China) and healthcare (operator of hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia, a nursing college in Malaysia, and a day surgery centre in Hong Kong). — Bernama