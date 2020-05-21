KLCI rises to near 1,450-points mid-morning

Market breadth was positive, with gainers leading losers 529 to 302, while 377 counters were unchanged, 690 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued their uptrend at mid-morning today, buoyed by buying interest in glove and energy-linked counters.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.38 points, or 1.00 per cent to 1,449.5 from 1,435.12 at Wednesday’s close.

The barometre index opened 2.78 points firmer at 1,437.49.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers leading losers 529 to 302, while 377 counters were unchanged, 690 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.27 million units worth RM1.90 billion.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said judging from yesterday’s uptrend, it appears that the buying momentum has yet to taper.

“That allows more room for the local bourse to make further headway, going forward,” it said.

Among the 30 KLCI-linked counters, glove makers Top Glove surged RM1.14 to RM11.94 and Hartalega rose 47 sen to RM9.89.

Petronas Gas escalated RM1.26 to RM16.44, Petronas Chemicals perked 12 sen to RM5.96, IOI Corp was nine sen higher at RM4.37 and CIMB strengthened five sen to RM3.53.

Oil and gas stocks continued to lead the most active counters, as Velesto ticked up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, KNM added one sen to 22.5 sen while Sapura Energy was unchanged at 10 sen.

Careplus gained four sen to 99 sen while Key Alliance was one sen firmer at eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index jumped 115.81 points to 10,279.42, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 114.20 points to 10,120.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 174.42 points higher at 11,726.04.

The FBM ACE advanced 22.56 points to 5,483.59 and the FBM 70 soared 200.93 points to 12,839.13.

Sector-wise, the Healthcare Index surged 112.78 points to 2,010.85 and the Energy Index increased 8.57 points to 830.07.

The Financial Services Index improved 60.03 points to 12,508.83, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 1.19 points to 126.06 and the Plantation Index put on 75.27 points to 6,705.12. — Bernama