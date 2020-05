The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.49 per cent, or 119.92 points, to 24,280.03. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, May 21 — Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory today after rising for three days, hit by profit-taking and rising tensions between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.49 per cent, or 119.92 points, to 24,280.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 per cent, or 15.81 points, to 2,867.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.95 per cent, or 17.22 points, to 1,788.64. — AFP