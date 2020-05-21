AstraZeneca obtains US$1b from US to help fund coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute the coronavirus vaccine, which is being trialled in the UK. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 21 — British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca today said it had obtained more than US$1 billion (RM4.3 billion) from the US to help fund production of a coronavirus vaccine.

It comes amid concerns that the United States could have a vaccine before other countries thanks to its large-scale funding of pharmaceutical companies around the world.

France has already slammed drugs giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first, as world leaders demand that the science should be shared among nations.

“AstraZeneca today received support of more than US$1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine,” a statement said.

AstraZeneca is partnering with the University of Oxford to develop and distribute the coronavirus vaccine, which is being trialled in the UK.

The US funding is far greater than that of Britain, whose government has given just £20 million towards development of the vaccine. — AFP