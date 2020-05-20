MREPC appoints Raja Idris Raja Kamarudin as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC) has appointed Raja Datuk Idris Raja Kamarudin as its new chairman.

In a statement today, MREPC said having led various private limited, public listed and multinational companies, Raja Idris brings an incomparable wealth of experience and strategic vision to the council.

“Under his stewardship, we are confident that the council will continue to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading global sustainable rubber products player,” said chief executive officer Brandon Chan . — Bernama