Australia says it is not in trade war with China

Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud — Screengrab from davidlittleproud.com.au

SYDNEY, May 19 — Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said today, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley.

“No, there's no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that there's increased demand for iron ore out of China,” the minister told a media briefing.

“The reality is they have used a process, quite fairly, around a belief that we have not been fair in our trade.”

The minister earlier in the day said Australia would consider going to the World Trade Organisation after China yesterday announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 per cent on Australian barley imports from today. — Reuters