Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The ringgit extended last week's losses to trade lower against the US dollar in the early session today, as bearish economic outlook prompted investors to turn towards safe havens currencies, a dealer said.

At 9.30am, the local unit fell to 4.3500/3600 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.3360/3410.

A dealer said that the greenback gained more attraction as investors reacted to the weak US retail sales data as the Covid-19 pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0531/0605 from 3.0542/0591 last week but appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 4.0597/0694 from 4.0605/0673.

The ringgit also fell vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7076/7188 from 4.7011/7084 but rose against the British pound to 5.2648/2791 from 5.3067/3154 previously. — Bernama