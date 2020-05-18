Maybank expects eDuit Raya transactions to spike 30pc

Maybank is expecting a 30 per cent spike in festive giving via its online platform this year. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Maybank is projecting a 30 per cent spike in festive giving via its online platform this year as Malaysians celebrate Hari Raya under a “new normal”.

Head of Community Financial Services Malaysia Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan said the transaction volume of eDuit Raya, which has gained much popularity since its launch in 2015, being sent to family and friends was projected to be worth over RM33 million.

He said over the years, Maybank had been enhancing the eDuit Raya features which have contributed to its strong acceptance, after the Raya QR was introduced in 2018, the transaction volume grew by more than 10 times while transaction value almost doubled.

“We continue to see exponential growth in 2019 with over 700,000 transactions for eDuit Raya,” he said in a statement today.

Hamirullah said as an added convenience this year, the bank had expanded the list of zakat bodies collecting Zakat Fitrah online and introduced QRPay Zakat Fitrah services to enable its Muslim customers to fulfil their obligations this Ramadan via Maybank2u and Maybank QRPay in a safe and convenient manner.

With these cashless options, the Zakat Fitrah payments via Maybank is expected to grow by more than 100 per cent this year.

“The convenience of having the eDuit Raya and Zakat Fitrah online services is particularly significant this year as we have to observe social distancing, crowd control, and limit travelling, while celebrating this festivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maybank said to add to the Raya festivity this year, it is also rewarding customers through the Raya Paling Gempak (RPG) campaign with prizes worth up to RM2 million.

For every eDuit Raya transaction of minimum RM5 and other transactions such as bill payment, prepaid reload, Tabung Haji transfer, overseas transfer, and others, customers can earn a chance to spin the Roda Gempak on the Maybank2u App and stand to win, amongst others, cash rewards, electronic gadgets, shopping and mobile upload vouchers.

“During the campaign period, customers can also donate to the less fortunate customers via Maybank2u website and app,” it said.

It said Maybank2u app users could also choose to donate the cash rewards they received from the ‘Roda Gempak’ to MaybankHeart’s People’s Campaign, an initiative to raise funds for at-risk communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This feature was first introduced in 2019 and managed to raise over RM600,000 in donations for the less fortunate during the various festive seasons that year.

The eDuit Raya is open to all, including non-Maybank customers, and can be given in two simple ways — Raya QR on the Maybank2u App (a person-to-person or P2P transaction method by scanning the receiving person’s QR code) or via phone number using the country’s first and only Shariah-compliant e-wallet, Maybank E-Wallet (MAE), in the Maybank2u App.

Zakat Fitrah online can be paid via the Maybank2u website while customers who prefer to use the QRPay Zakat Fitrah only need to scan the QR code on the respective state zakat board’s websites to make payment through their Maybank2u app.

Currently, 10 state zakat bodies accept payments via Maybank2u namely Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu and the Federal Territory (FT), while Penang, the FT, Sarawak and Perak zakat bodies are also able to accept payment via QRPay. — Bernama