Uber offers US$6b for meal delivery rival Grubhub, says source

NEW YORK, May 14 — Uber is offering US$6 billion (RM26 billion) in stock in its takeover bid for meal delivery group Grubhub, a source familiar with the talks said yesterday.

The two firms were not in agreement on a deal that would unite two of the three largest US players in the food delivery segment, according to the source who declined to be identified.

The US$6 billion share offer was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Grubhub shares, which rose sharply on the reports of a tie-up earlier this week, slipped 3.7 per cent yesterday.

Neither company commented on the potential tie-up but Grubhub said in a statement it is “squarely focused on delivering shareholder value” and added that “like any responsible company, we are always looking at value-enhancing opportunities.”

Uber has been seeing strong growth in its food delivery operation Uber Eats, partly offsetting the sharp decline in ride-hailing during the global pandemic.

According to the research firm Second Measure, Uber Eats accounted for 20 per cent of US meal delivery sales in March and Grubhub had 28 per cent. A combined operation would overtake number one player DoorDash, which had 42 per cent. — AFP