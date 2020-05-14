Petronas, TCS ink technology project deal

Petronas has signed an agreement with Indian information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services for a technology platform. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, May 14 — Indian information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed an agreement with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for a technology platform.

The DOVE (Drive Optimisation Value for Enterprise) platform, co-designed by TCS, will improve data transparency, increase personal accountability and promote enterprise collaboration by tapping into information from Petronas downstream operating companies as well as updated competitor and market information, creating a data pool for real-time intelligence.

“The platform is supported by advanced analytical models and tools, such as retail and commercial demand forecasting, vessel scheduling optimisation and product pricing recommendations that enable optimised decision-making,” they said in a joint statement today.

Petronas executive vice president and chief executive officer of downstream business, Datuk Md Arif Mahmood, said: “Through DOVE, we are able to unlock new value for downstream by venturing into other segments of the value chain, driving focus towards untapped opportunities for the business. Digital, coupled with innovation, has become key to driving business and delivering value to the company and our customers.”

Girish Ramachandran, president of TCS Asia Pacific, said the project would help the Malaysian energy giant to better serve its customers.

The statement did not disclose the value of the contract. — Bernama