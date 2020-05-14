More than 100 e-commerce traders sign up with Perak e-platform

Under Perak’s SMART Niaga, traders can sell items such as clothes, cookies, beauty products, and home decorations. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

IPOH, May 14 — More than 100 e-commerce traders have signed up for the SMART [email protected] e-platform since it was launched earlier this month as part of an effort to facilitate sales for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Digital Perak Corporation Holdings Digital acting chief executive officer Meor Rezal Fitri Meor Redwan said the initiative was carried out in collaboration with e-commerce platform operators Shopee Malaysia (Shopee), Lazada Malaysia (Lazada) and e-wallet payment company Axiata Digital Ecode Sdn Bhd (Aspiration) through the Boost application.

“We hope more traders, especially small and medium-sized enterprises in the state would register with SMART Traders @ Perak, as the e-commerce platform will be able to help them to expand their sales to the international market.

“We will continue this initiative as long as it remains relevant to help the people to conduct their business online,” he said.

Meor Rezal Fitri said this to reporters at the SMART [email protected] Memorandum of Understanding document exchange ceremony between the State Secretariat Local Government Division secretary Azrul Sani Ibrahim and the representative from the e-commerce platform operator here, today.

Those who wish to take part in the SMART [email protected] may register by logging on to digital.perak.my/smartniaga until the end of the year.

Under SMART [email protected], traders can sell items such as clothes, cookies, beauty products, and home decorations. — Bernama