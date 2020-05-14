HEB to provide consultancy services worth RM13.03m for ECRL

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the engineering and project management services company said the contract will commence in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to complete within the fourth quarter of 2028. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB) has secured a new East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) contract from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd to provide consultancy services for the detail and construction drawings design for section A (Kota Baru-Dungun) of the project for RM13.03 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the engineering and project management services company said the contract will commence in the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to complete within the fourth quarter of 2028 (including defects liability period).

The contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of HSS Engineers for financial years ending December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2028, it said.

At 5pm today, shares of HEB dropped 6.42 per cent to 51 sen. — Bernama