A photographer takes pictures of the German share price index (DAX) board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 14 — European stocks accelerated losses in late trading today to slide by more than three per cent after news of more heavy job losses in the United States dragged down Wall Street.

London’s FTSE 100 index was down 3.8 per cent, Frankfurt and Paris each shed 3.2 per cent, Milan lost 3.3 per cent and Madrid gave up 3.0 per cent. — AFP