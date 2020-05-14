Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 667 to 249, while 313 counters were unchanged, 644 untraded and 35 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today amid continuous selling in the market.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) went down 0.88 of-a-point to 1,396.25.

The index opened 3.12 points higher at 1,400.34 compared with 1,397.13 at yesterday’s close.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 667 to 249, while 313 counters were unchanged, 644 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.01 billion units worth RM2.83 billion.

The downtrend was also in tandem with global equities market performance amid lingering worries over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the heavyweight counters, Sime Darby Plantation dropped 16 sen to RM4.57, Digi was 12 sen lower at RM4.39 and Public Bank declined 18 sen to RM15.41.

On the other hand, Top Glove and Hartalega continued to advance, adding 73 sen and 19 sen each to RM10.04 and RM9.05, respectively, supported by a surge in global demand for rubber gloves from the medical sector.

IHH Healthcare added 15 sen to RM5.50 and Tenaga rose 24 sen to RM12.34.

As for the actives, Minetech was one sen lower at 25 sen, medical and healthcare equipment manufacturer K-One and Careplus rose one sen each to 32 sen and 92.5 sen, respectively, and Key Alliance dropped half-a-sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 19.44 points to 9,806.51, the FBMT 100 Index was 11.65 points lower at 9,663.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 15.06 points to 11,049.83, the FBM ACE dropped 48.44 points to 5,242.68, and the FBM 70 lost 37.24 points to 11,916.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 55.29 points to 12,202.53, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.22 point to 119.00, the Plantation Index decreased 109.72 points to 6,137.77, while the Healthcare Index rose 36.76 points to 1,759.57. — Bernama