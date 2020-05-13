Moody’s Investors Service cuts global auto sales forecast as Covid-19 economic impact worsens

Amid expectations of a 4.8 per cent rebound in G20 GDP growth next year, Moody’s Investors Service expects global auto sales to grow 11.5 per cent in 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Moody’s Investors Service has cut its global auto sales forecast to -20 per cent in 2020, widening from its previous projection of a 14 per cent drop as the coronavirus economic impact worsens.

The more pessimistic view was largely based on the darkening outlook for the global economy, it said in its outlook update.

“Amidst a sharp drop in economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, we expect Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for G20 (Group of 20) to contract 4.0 per cent in 2020, worsening from our previous forecast of a modest 0.5 per cent contraction, and swinging from a growth of 2.7 per cent in 2019,” it said.

Moody’s Investors Service noted that April sales were down sharply from a year earlier but not uniformly so.

It said although the plunge in Western European sales was broadly as expected (including -61 per cent passenger car registrations in the largest market Germany), the US demand in April declined to a lesser extent than anticipated, while the speed and magnitude of the recovery in Chinese auto demand have also been encouraging so far.

While auto production had also restarted in China and Europe and is scheduled to resume in the US around mid-May, output in some parts of the world was likely to remain far below capacity for the foreseeable future, Moody’s Investors Service said.

Therefore, the credit rating agency said auto sales were likely to resume growth in 2021, but off a diminished base.

Amid expectations of a 4.8 per cent rebound in G20 GDP growth next year, Moody’s Investors Service expects global auto sales to grow 11.5 per cent in 2021.

“Beyond next year, the recovery in auto demand is likely to continue, but at a slower pace.

“We expected mid-to-high single-digit sales growth in 2022, bringing total global unit sales up to around 85 million to 88 million units, still short of the 2019 sales level of 90.2 million units, and much less the recent peak of 95.3 million units in 2017,” it said.

Moody’s Investors Service outlook for the global automotive manufacturing industry is negative, reflecting its expectations for fundamental industry business conditions over the next 12 to 18 months.

“We would consider returning to a stable outlook for the auto manufacturing sector in the unlikely event that global auto sales were to grow by at least one per cent over the next 12 to 18 months. A stable outlook would also require improving pricing and at least stable capacity utilisation,” it added. — Bernama