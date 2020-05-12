UEM Edgenta appoints Syahrunizam Samsudin as managing director

UEM Edgenta Bhd has appointed Syahrunizam Samsudin as its managing director. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — UEM Edgenta Bhd has appointed Syahrunizam Samsudin as its managing director, effective July 1, 2020.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said Syahrunizam was formerly the chief executive officer of Touch’n Go Sdn Bhd (TNG).

Over the last five years, he was instrumental in transforming TNG into a mobility and digital payment champion for the country, with over 13 million users across multiple platforms.

UEM Edgenta said Syahrunizam also has industry and operational experience in manufacturing and assembly, engineering and oil and gas during his tenure as president/chief operating officer (COO) of Scomi Engineering.

Syahrunizam began his career as a returning Petronas scholar serving in the Petronas Corporate Planning and Development Division and later became the founding shareholder and COO of Petronas’ first IT outsourcing company.

“He is a passionate technophile who harnesses the power of digitalisation to improve a company’s growth trajectory, process efficiencies and cost competitiveness as a means of building sustainability and shareholder value,” added UEM Edgenta. — Bernama