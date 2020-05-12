Short-term rates stable at close on central bank’s operations

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Short-term interbank rates ended stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The surplus in the conventional system eased to RM35.51 billion from RM41.33 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM22.17 billion from RM26.76 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted three conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and a reverse repo tender.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM35.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.1 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.97 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 2.04 per cent, 2.09 per cent and 2.14 per cent, respectively. — Bernama