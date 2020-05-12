HL Cement, Ridge Star launch unconditional voluntary takeover offer for Tasek

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — HL Cement (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Ridge Star Ltd, the joint offerors, intend to undertake an unconditional voluntary takeover offer to acquire all the remaining ordinary and preference shares in Tasek Corporation Bhd.

The shares, represent approximately 11.84 per cent of the total issued 121.14 million ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares, and 35.09 per cent of the total issued 335,000 preference shares.

“The joint offerors is acquiring the offer shares at the cash consideration of RM5.80 per offer ordinary share and RM5.80 per offer preference share,” said CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, on behalf of the joint offerors, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

As to date, the joint offerors held 106,803,501 ordinary shares, representing approximately 88.16 per cent of the total issued ordinary shares and 217,450 preference shares representing about 64.91 per cent of the total issued preference shares. — Bernama