Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today after failing to maintain its better momentum earlier, on lack of demand and firmer Asian currencies, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.3310/3370 versus the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.3220/3280.

The market was closed on Thursday for the Wesak Day.

The dealer said the ringgit failed to track the emerging Asian currencies that strengthened as talks between US and China trade officials stoked hopes that recent tensions between the two economic giants over the origin of COVID-19 could be easing.

Meanwhile, the ringgit closed lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0645/0696 from yesterday’s close of 3.0417/0470 and depreciated versus the Japanese yen to 4.0716/0780 from 4.0651/0719.

The ringgit fell vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6948/6022 from 4.6613/6695 and eased against the British pound to 5.3626/3718 from 5.3472/3555 previously. — Bernama