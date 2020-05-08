Bursa Malaysia ends higher in line with most regional markets

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended higher against a backdrop of mostly better performance seen in the regional markets following the renewed agreement between United States (US) and China officials to implement their phase one trade deal.

At the close, the key index shed 5.38 points or 0.39 per cent to 1,382.31 from Wednesday’s close of 1,376.93.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) had opened 5.19 points higher at 1,382.12 and moved between 1,382.02 and 1,392.23 throughout the day.

The market was closed on Thursday for Wesak Day celebration.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 540 to 340, while 397 counters were unchanged, 598 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total turnover fell to 4.68 billion units worth RM2.73 billion against Wednesday’s 5.89 billion units worth RM2.80 billion.

AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said while the market was pricing in complacency around the latest US-China quarrel, there was still a level of caution until US President Donald Trump gives the all-clear that some level of traffic won’t be reinstated on China.

“Meanwhile, the blame game on where the Covid-19 virus originated looks likely to carry on for a while,” he told Bernama.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.13 per cent to 2,589.59, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 2.56 per cent to 20,179.09 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.04 per cent to 24,230.17.

Among the heavyweights, TNB jumped 18 sen to RM12.34 while Petronas Chemicals and Maxis were one sen higher at RM5.48 and RM5.27, respectively. Axiata gained two sen to RM3.89, MISC soared 13 sen to RM7.90 and CIMB gained three sen to RM3.44.

On the other hand, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM7.41 and RM15.74, respectively, while IHH Healthcare eased three sen to RM5.16 and Digi fell two sen to RM4.48.

As for the actives, Careplus increased six sen to 59 sen, Advance Synergy put on 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, MTAG was four sen higher at 46.5 sen, Key Asic advanced one sen to 10 sen, Ageson and Sanichi Technology edged up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen and five sen, respectively, and Key Alliance was flat at 11 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 52.25 points to 9,735.91, the FBMT 100 Index gained 49.54 points to 9,586.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 62.51 points to 10,846.45, the FBM ACE climbed 93.75 points to 5,021.41 and the FBM 70 strengthened 111.38 points to 11,899.67.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 54.69 points to 12,285.27, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.20 of-a-point to 120.64, while the Plantation Index went down 38.86 points to 6,239.67.

Main Market volume eased to 2.96 billion shares worth RM2.30 billion from 4.02 billion shares worth RM2.47 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 298.71 million valued at RM55.57 million from 391.71 million valued at 70.11 million previously.

Meanwhile, volume on the ACE Market was slightly higher at 1.42 billion shares worth RM382.44 million from 1.47 billion shares worth RM256.44 million on Wednesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 529.27 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (471.50 million), construction (310.32 million), technology (453.29 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (59.30 million), property (232.99 million), plantations (129.25 million), REITs (8.49 million), closed/fund (10,000), energy (337.0 billion), healthcare (67.10 million), telecommunications and media (187.69 million), transportation and logistics (120.82 million), and utilities (58.91 million).

The market will be closed on Monday for the extended Nuzul Al-Quran holiday. — Bernama