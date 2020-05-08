Bursa Malaysia broadly higher at mid-day

At 12.30pm, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.87 points to 1,390.8 against Wednesday’s close of 1,376.93. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session broadly higher, following Wall Street’s firmer overnight performance and brisk buying momentum in the market.

At 12.30pm, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.87 points to 1,390.8 against Wednesday’s close of 1,376.93.

The FBM KLCI opened 5.19 points higher at 1,382.12, and moved between 1,382.02 and 1,392.23 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 551 to 234, while 366 counters were unchanged, 723 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.82 billion shares worth RM1.44 billion.

On heavyweight counters, Maybank added one sen to RM7.42, TNB jumped 24 sen to RM12.40, Public Bank increased 16 sen to RM15.90, IHH Healthcare went up six sen to RM5.25, Petronas Chemicals advanced seven sen to RM5.54 and Maxis was nine sen higher at RM5.35.

As for the actives, Key Alliance and Key Asic both edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen and 9.5 sen, respectively, Advance Synergy rose 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Careplus increased 4.5 sen to 57.5 sen, Bioalpha added one sen to 14 sen and Parlo gained two sen to 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index appreciated 108.57 points to 9,792.23, the FBMT 100 Index soared 105.88 points to 9,642.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 132.81 points to 10,916.74, the FBM ACE put on 83.62 points to 5,011.28, while the FBM 70 surged 170.93 points to 11,959.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index widened 94.29 points to 12,324.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.25 point to 121.69, while Plantation Index fell 0.34 of-a-point to 6,278.19. ― Bernama