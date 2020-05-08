Alibaba: Covid-19 accelerates MSMEs’ move to digital economy

Alibaba Group has opened their first office in South-east Asia at UOA Corporate, Bangsar South City, Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Covid-19 pandemic will accelerate the move by companies particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) towards the digital economy, says Alibaba Group.

Global Initiatives vice-president Brian Wong said digital-savvy tech companies, super-platforms and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can still provide services to MSMEs and consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Supply chains become more decentralised and streamlined, and the digital economy including e-commerce, cashless payment and contactless delivery becomes the mainstream economy,” Wong said at the e-Dagang Expo (eDX) virtual webinar where he was a speaker here today.

He said more companies would embrace a smart working environment, while education and training will continue moving online in the near future.

Wong said Alibaba’s business strategy in the battle against Covid-19 would include leveraging on Alibaba’s ecosystem and helping businesses overcome the crisis.

It would also focus on saving lives and provide critical medical services, support SMEs and support essential needs in communities as well as bring positive energy to society.

Meanwhile, in a separate webinar session later today, Pos Malaysia Bhd introduced its latest e-commerce solution to users in light of Covid-19, the SendParcel by Pos Laju, a prepaid online platform for checking Pos Laju payment rates and ordering deliveries.

There are eight packages offering reasonable rates and attractive benefits.

Users may pay directly or top up via internet banking or credit card, and they get free pick ups or drop offs at the nearest touchpoint.

A Digital Consignment Note will be issued once the online order and payment is made, and users need only to print the consignment note and affix it to the parcel.

SendParcel features transparent prices and no hidden charges, with a user-friendly online system operating 24 hours a day.

“There is no need to write by hand, just type on the online form, pay and print. There is no contract or minimum commitment, and SendParcel has Track & Trace and Insurance features,” said a Pos Malaysia spokesperson.

The drop service meanwhile gives users flexibility when they need it.

The parcel can be sent wherever and whenever users like — at the post office, kiosk, drive-through or a 7-eleven store, the spokesperson said.

eDX is the first-of-its-kind initiative which aims to engage with businesses nationwide.

eDX will see a series of free webinar and panel sessions covering key topics, tips and tricks of the e-commerce trade as well as inspirational success stories. — Bernama