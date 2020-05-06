Bursa Malaysia opens mixed in early trading

At 9.10am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.69 points to 1,386.86 from yesterday's close of 1,389.55. The FBM KLCI opened 1.8 points easier at 1,387.75. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Bursa Malaysia opened mixed as the key index was slightly weighed down Public Bank and Hong Leong Bank.

At 9.10am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.69 points to 1,386.86 from yesterday's close of 1,389.55. The FBM KLCI opened 1.8 points easier at 1,387.75.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpacing losers 252 to 113, while 281 counters were unchanged, 1,230 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Trading was active with turnover stood at 613.57 million shares worth RM192.39 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said buying momentum may continue to build-up on the local bourse as the key index continue its quest for a recovery towards the 1,400 resistance level. Beyond that, the 1,430-level will serve as the next resistance.

Meanwhile, the supports remain pegged at the 1,360 and 1,350 levels.

“The lower liners and broader market shares also delivered strong performance yesterday and we see the positive momentum to extend over the foreseeable future.

“However, we also caution that the toppish conditions may prompt quick profit-taking activities ahead of the mid-week break,” said Malacca Securities in a note today.

Among heavyweight counters, Public Bank trimmed 12 sen to RM15.94, Hong Leong Bank eased eight sen to RM13.22, Digi shed two sen to RM4.51 while Sime Darby Plantation and IOI Corp slid four sen each to RM4.74 and RM3.91, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals increased four sen to RM5.54, Maxis rose three sen to RM5.31, Axiata was flat at RM3.87, Maybank slid one sen to RM7.47 and TNB went down two sen to RM12.36.

As for the actives, AT Systematization gained 1.5 sen to five sen, Key Alliance was one sen higher at 10.5 sen, Perdana Petroleum, Bumi Armada and MLabs Systems edged up half-a-sen each to 19 sen, 18.5 sen, and 54 sen respectively, while Hibiscus Petroleum advanced two sen to 54 sen and Hubline was flat at five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index discounted 2.15 points to 9,744.05, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 5.75 points to 9,598.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 2.50 points to 10,845.11, the FBM ACE strengthened 14.72 points to 4,924.6 while the FBM 70 was 45.86 points higher to 11,832.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced by 26.91 points to 12,327.19, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.52 of-a-point to 120.84, while the Plantation Index weakened by 30.45 points at 6,221.31. ― Bernama