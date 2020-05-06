Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher at mid-day

At 12.30pm, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.40 of-a-point to 1,389.95 against yesterday’s close of 1,389.55. The FBM KLCI opened 1.8 points easier at 1,387.75. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session slightly higher despite the firmer overnight performance of Wall Street, amid the easing in oil price rebound.

At 12.30pm, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.40 of-a-point to 1,389.95 against yesterday’s close of 1,389.55. The FBM KLCI opened 1.8 points easier at 1,387.75.

It moved between 1,384.41 and 1,393.56 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 404 to 392, while 365 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.95 billion shares worth RM1.58 billion.

Brent crude eased 0.23 per cent to US$30.90 (RM133.21) a barrel.

On heavyweight counters, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals gained two sen each to RM7.50 and RM5.52, respectively, IHH Healthcare and Maxis both advanced three sen to RM5.21 and RM5.31, MISC added one sen RM7.81, CIMB was flat at RM3.43, TNB fell two sen to RM12.36 and Public Bank declined eight sen to RM15.98.

As for the actives, Key Alliance advanced 2.5 sen to 12 sen, AT Systematization went up one sen to 4.5 sen, Rimbunan Sawit appreciated four sen to 26 sen, TDM was 3.5 sen to 24 sen, FGV jumped 10.5 sen to 96.5 sen while Sapura Energy and Perdana Petroleum edged down half-a-sen each to 8.5 sen and 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 14.24 points to 9,760.44, the FBMT 100 Index increased 12.44 points to 9,616.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave in 18.75 points to 10,861.36, FBM ACE slid 121.62 points to 4,888.26, while the FBM 70 went up 55.16 points to 11,841.67.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index inched up 2.83 points to 12,356.93, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.45 of-a-point to 120.77, while Plantation Index jumped 57.25 points to 6,309.01. ― Bernama